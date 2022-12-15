Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 404.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

