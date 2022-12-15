Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.42.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

