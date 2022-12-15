Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

