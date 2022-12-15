Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,585 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $67.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

