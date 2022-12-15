Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $213.32 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.