Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,480 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMC opened at $172.37 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.