Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 9,242 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $483.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

