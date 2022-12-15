Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 32,660 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

