Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 91,782 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 544.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.2% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 157.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 51,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.