Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 380.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.65.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $291.45 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.