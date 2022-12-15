Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.