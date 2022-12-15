Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $108.00 at DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.71.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

