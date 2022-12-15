Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE XOM opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $438.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

