Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 412,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Farmmi Stock Performance

FAMI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 231,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,488. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Farmmi stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 684,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Farmmi at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

