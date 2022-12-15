Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 23.7% in November

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Fast Retailing Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60. Fast Retailing has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $64.99.
About Fast Retailing
Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.
