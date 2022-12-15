Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fat Projects Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FATP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Fat Projects Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 31.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 537,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 826,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 320,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its stake in Fat Projects Acquisition by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 521,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

