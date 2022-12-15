FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Trading Down 4.5%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $38.97. 6,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 99,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,704,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,527,000 after buying an additional 399,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,695,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

