Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Raised to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 143.19% from the stock’s current price.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.94. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

