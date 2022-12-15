FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Trading Down 2.8 %

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.