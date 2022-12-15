FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Juan Graham Sells 781 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 781 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $11,636.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Juan Graham sold 1,407 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $20,401.50.

FibroGen Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $15.07 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

