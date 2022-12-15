Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

