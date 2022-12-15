Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

