Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $86.00 at UBS Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,336. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.