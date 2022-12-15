Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.32. 33,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $28.28.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
