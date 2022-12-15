Financial Analysis: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A IBEX 0 1 3 0 2.75

IBEX has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.15%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

26.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -32.60% N/A -25.70% IBEX 4.73% 28.36% 9.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.77 -$9.16 million N/A N/A IBEX $493.57 million 0.98 $22.99 million $1.29 20.46

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

IBEX beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 34 customer engagement and four customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

