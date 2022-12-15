Financial Review: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) vs. Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Flywire has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flywire and Dazed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $201.15 million 11.64 -$28.08 million ($0.47) -46.00 Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Dazed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flywire.

This table compares Flywire and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -18.85% -10.43% -7.93% Dazed N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flywire and Dazed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 0 7 1 3.13 Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flywire presently has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.54%. Given Flywire’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than Dazed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Flywire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flywire beats Dazed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dazed

(Get Rating)

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

