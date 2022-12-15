First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
First Hawaiian Stock Performance
Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
