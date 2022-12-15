First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

