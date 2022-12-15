First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.94.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $495.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

