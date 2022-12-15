First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $78,213.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,562,494.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,006,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,900 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $78,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,421 shares in the company, valued at $20,562,494.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Western Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $100,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.