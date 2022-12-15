FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.55

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $6.61. FiscalNote shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 85,293 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOTE. DA Davidson downgraded FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on FiscalNote from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on FiscalNote from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on FiscalNote in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the third quarter worth $8,634,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the third quarter worth $6,440,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the third quarter worth $5,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the third quarter worth $3,318,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the third quarter worth $2,122,000.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

