Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $27.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

