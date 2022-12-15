Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $27.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.