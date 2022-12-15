FlatQube Price Reaches $1.81 on Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00010384 BTC on exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $27.04 million and $15,046.98 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlatQube has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.79719735 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $990.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

