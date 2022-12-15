Flower City Capital Sells 3,815 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flower City Capital lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $190.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.90.

