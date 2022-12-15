Flower City Capital Sells 5,996 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flower City Capital lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.