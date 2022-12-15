Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.5 %

F stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 518,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,118,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

