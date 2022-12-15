Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of FBRX opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

