Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
