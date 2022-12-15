Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTCO opened at 5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 5.65 and a 200-day moving average of 6.00. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 5.25 and a 52 week high of 7.77.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

