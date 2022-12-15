Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,944 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $248,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 88.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after buying an additional 942,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $68,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 28.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,862,000 after buying an additional 394,528 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 105.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 754,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,025,000 after buying an additional 386,501 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,689,000 after buying an additional 368,842 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.91%.
Franco-Nevada Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
