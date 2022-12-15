Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 291 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:ROK traded down $12.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.57. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

