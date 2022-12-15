Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.