Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

