Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 39,991 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,991 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 1.5 %

AFL stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 30,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

