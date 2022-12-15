Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 3.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 30,812 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,041. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

