Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 14,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.70. 36,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

