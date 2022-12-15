Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.53 on Thursday, hitting $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 97,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.86.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.