Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.3 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.51. 129,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,553,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

