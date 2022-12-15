Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,027 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FBNC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. 2,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 30.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

