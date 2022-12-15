Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,000.00

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($12.27) and last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.39), with a volume of 29135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,056 ($12.96).
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($22.76) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
The company has a market cap of £398.17 million and a PE ratio of 4,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.09.
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
