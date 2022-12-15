Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 2,587 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PSX traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.46. 31,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,677. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

