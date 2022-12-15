Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $267,000 Investment in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.84.

