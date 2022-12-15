Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $117.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,848. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.59.

